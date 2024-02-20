SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Stock Down 0.9 %
SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87. SunLink Health Systems has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.43.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 16.69%.
SunLink Health Systems Company Profile
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
