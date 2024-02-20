Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.22. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $11.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHO. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 515.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 376,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 64.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 43,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

