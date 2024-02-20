Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,974,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,975 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 15.00% of Surgery Partners worth $555,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 187.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period.

In other Surgery Partners news, Chairman Wayne S. Deveydt sold 168,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $5,622,267.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 131,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Surgery Partners news, Chairman Wayne S. Deveydt sold 168,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $5,622,267.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 131,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew T. Kaplan sold 7,826,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $261,730,532.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,421,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,090,913.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,011,950 shares of company stock valued at $267,926,146 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $45.79.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

