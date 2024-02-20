SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG)

Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BrightSpring Health Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

BrightSpring Health Services stock opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. BrightSpring Health Services has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $12.14.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

