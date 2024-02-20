SVB Leerink Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CBAY. William Blair downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.50 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.50 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.73.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBAY

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $32.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 22.76 and a current ratio of 22.76. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $32.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 0.28.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,297,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,297,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $191,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,097 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,029 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAY. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,111,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,444,000 after buying an additional 811,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 183.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,176,000 after buying an additional 4,854,593 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $103,475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,951,000 after buying an additional 558,562 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,465,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,468,000 after buying an additional 2,561,460 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.