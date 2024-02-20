Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target Raised to $615.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $570.00 to $615.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s previous close.

SNPS has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $581.10.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $552.91 on Tuesday. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $347.97 and a 52-week high of $582.85. The firm has a market cap of $84.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.64, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $532.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $497.89.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

