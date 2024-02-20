Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 224.50 ($2.83).
Several equities analysts have commented on SYNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.01) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.03) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Synthomer in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 350 ($4.41) target price for the company.
Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.
