Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Taitron Components from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Taitron Components Trading Down 0.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.46. Taitron Components has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $4.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taitron Components by 5.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Taitron Components during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Taitron Components by 10.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Taitron Components by 7.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Taitron Components during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

