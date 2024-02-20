Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) vs. Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Head to Head Survey

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) and Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Ideal Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 0 1 4 0 2.80 Ideal Power 0 0 1 0 3.00

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus target price of $128.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1.23%. Ideal Power has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 164.71%. Given Ideal Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ideal Power is more favorable than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

16.5% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of Ideal Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Ideal Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Ideal Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 38.80% 25.24% 15.65% Ideal Power -6,090.32% -62.45% -55.72%

Volatility & Risk

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideal Power has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Ideal Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing $69.30 billion 9.48 $26.88 billion $5.18 24.46 Ideal Power $200,000.00 202.30 -$7.19 million ($1.53) -4.44

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Ideal Power. Ideal Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing beats Ideal Power on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors. The company also offers customer support and engineering services, as well as manufactures masks. Its products are used in high performance computing, smartphone, Internet of things, automotive, and digital consumer electronics. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. The company offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. It serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

