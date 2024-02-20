Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Up 0.5 %

TNDM stock opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.29.

In other news, Director Dick Allen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,479.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2,858.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.36.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

