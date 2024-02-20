Taylor Morrison Home Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Taylor Morrison Home in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.09. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Taylor Morrison Home’s current full-year earnings is $7.10 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $54.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.75 and its 200 day moving average is $47.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $34.10 and a 52-week high of $57.35.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 138.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3,911.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $123,412.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 33,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $1,871,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $123,412.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,353.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,339 shares of company stock valued at $10,726,432 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.