Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Guess? (NYSE:GES)

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guess? presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

GES stock opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.96. Guess? has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $25.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average of $22.39.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.13). Guess? had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guess? will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $14,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,260,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Paul Marciano sold 150,000 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,081,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,359,884. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $14,130,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,260,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,200,000 shares of company stock worth $27,979,500 over the last ninety days. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Guess? by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guess? by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Guess? by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Guess? during the 1st quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Guess? by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

