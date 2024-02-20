Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($26.55) Per Share (NASDAQ:TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($26.55) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($24.80). The consensus estimate for Tenax Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($28.80) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($6.96) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.95) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.62) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $35.71 EPS.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

TENX has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Tenax Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TENX stock opened at $4.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.11. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $74.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenax Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 186,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 62.43% of Tenax Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenax Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.