Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) & Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Critical Contrast

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tenaya Therapeutics and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenaya Therapeutics N/A N/A -$123.67 million ($1.88) -3.36 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$24.28 million ($0.44) -0.85

Tenaya Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenaya Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tenaya Therapeutics and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Tenaya Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $15.80, suggesting a potential upside of 150.00%. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,575.94%. Given Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is more favorable than Tenaya Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.2% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.8% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Tenaya Therapeutics has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tenaya Therapeutics and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenaya Therapeutics N/A -62.76% -54.42% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A N/A -310.78%

Summary

Tenaya Therapeutics beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy. It also develops an adeno-associated virus-based gene therapy designed to deliver the dwarf open reading frame gene in the heart for dilated cardiomyopathy; and reprogramming program for cardiac regeneration to replace heart cells lost in patients experiencing heart failure due to prior myocardial infarction. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function. It is developing NurOwn, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of progressive multiple sclerosis; and for the treatment of alzheimer's disease, as well as for other neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.