Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Holdings Lowered by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,133 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Teradata were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Teradata by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Teradata by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Teradata by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Teradata by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.30.

TDC stock opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.19. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $36.67 and a 52 week high of $57.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 61.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Teradata had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 58.25%. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $1,266,860.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,131.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

