TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) versus Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Head to Head Comparison

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) and Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TeraWulf and Medallion Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TeraWulf -158.25% -67.73% -28.03% Medallion Financial 21.77% 14.06% 2.22%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.1% of TeraWulf shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.1% of TeraWulf shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

TeraWulf has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medallion Financial has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TeraWulf and Medallion Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TeraWulf $15.03 million 39.91 -$90.79 million N/A N/A Medallion Financial $206.15 million 1.02 $43.84 million $2.34 3.83

Medallion Financial has higher revenue and earnings than TeraWulf.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TeraWulf and Medallion Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TeraWulf 0 0 6 0 3.00 Medallion Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

TeraWulf presently has a consensus price target of $3.45, indicating a potential upside of 38.55%. Medallion Financial has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.78%. Given TeraWulf’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe TeraWulf is more favorable than Medallion Financial.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc. was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses. The company also offers commercial loans for purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans. In addition, it provides debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries; and raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

