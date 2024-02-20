Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Ken Murphy Buys 49 Shares of Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) insider Ken Murphy bought 49 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.49) per share, with a total value of £135.73 ($170.90).
Ken Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 19th, Ken Murphy acquired 47 shares of Tesco stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 298 ($3.75) per share, with a total value of £140.06 ($176.35).
- On Friday, December 22nd, Ken Murphy acquired 48 shares of Tesco stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 288 ($3.63) per share, with a total value of £138.24 ($174.06).
Tesco Stock Performance
Shares of TSCO stock opened at GBX 281.10 ($3.54) on Tuesday. Tesco PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 244.10 ($3.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 303.70 ($3.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,405.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 290.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 276.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Tesco
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.
