Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock Rating Lowered by Northcoast Research

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TXRH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $147.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.54. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $91.06 and a one year high of $152.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $576,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,776,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $576,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,776,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $774,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,991 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60,364 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

