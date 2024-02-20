The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,821,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,256,781 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.05% of AES worth $559,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 15.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,330,000 after buying an additional 91,247 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AES in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,761,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the third quarter worth approximately $1,917,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in AES by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in AES by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AES news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $409,206.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,595.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

AES Stock Performance

AES opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

AES Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. AES’s payout ratio is -78.41%.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

