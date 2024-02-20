The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,238 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The GEO Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,928,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,853,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,668,000 after purchasing an additional 272,627 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,822,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,135,000 after purchasing an additional 19,042 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,340,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,829 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,949,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,125,000 after purchasing an additional 40,079 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group Stock Performance

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $12.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $608.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.47 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEO

The GEO Group Profile

(Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.