The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stake Lessened by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC decreased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $119,533.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,536.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,137.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $119,533.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 339,050 shares of company stock valued at $28,069,037. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE HIG opened at $93.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $93.69.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

