The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 84.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 826 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 88,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,543,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $475,156,000 after acquiring an additional 92,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $330.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.24.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $362.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $360.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $352.97 and its 200-day moving average is $325.24. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $368.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 53.66%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

