The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.98.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LEV. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. National Bank Financial lowered Lion Electric from an “outperform spec market weight” rating to a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lion Electric
Lion Electric Price Performance
NYSE:LEV opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. Lion Electric has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $411.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.10.
About Lion Electric
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
