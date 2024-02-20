The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.98.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LEV. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. National Bank Financial lowered Lion Electric from an “outperform spec market weight” rating to a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Lion Electric by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 195.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 22,490 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Lion Electric by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 231,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lion Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Lion Electric by 50.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 14,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEV opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. Lion Electric has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $411.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.10.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

