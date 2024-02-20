The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.47 Per Share

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Progressive in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will earn $2.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.23. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $8.88 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PGR. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGR

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $189.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $110.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.96. Progressive has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $191.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,885,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $778,199,000 after buying an additional 19,724 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $1,275,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,693 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.92%.

About Progressive

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.