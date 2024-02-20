Thryv (THRY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Thryv to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Thryv Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of THRY stock opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Thryv has a 52-week low of $15.99 and a 52-week high of $26.01. The company has a market capitalization of $751.93 million, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average is $19.75.

Get Thryv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thryv

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRY. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the third quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 1,180.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 34.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 327.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

About Thryv

(Get Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS segments. The company provides print and digital solutions, which includes print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, search engine marketing, and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.