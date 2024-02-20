Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO) vs. Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Critical Contrast

Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO – Get Free Report) and Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tingo Group and Beyond Meat, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Tingo Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tingo Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Beyond Meat 6 2 0 0 1.25

Beyond Meat has a consensus price target of $7.88, suggesting a potential upside of 11.39%. Given Beyond Meat’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Beyond Meat is more favorable than Tingo Group.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Tingo Group has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Meat has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tingo Group and Beyond Meat’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tingo Group $146.04 million 1.14 -$47.07 million N/A N/A Beyond Meat $418.93 million 1.09 -$366.14 million ($3.89) -1.82

Tingo Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beyond Meat.

Profitability

This table compares Tingo Group and Beyond Meat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tingo Group 10.99% 43.63% 16.04% Beyond Meat -71.47% N/A -25.33%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.2% of Tingo Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.2% of Beyond Meat shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of Tingo Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Beyond Meat shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tingo Group beats Beyond Meat on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tingo Group

(Get Free Report)

Tingo Group, Inc. engages in the financial technology and agri-fintech businesses delivering financial inclusion and financial upliftment to rural farming communities in Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. The company operates through Verticals and Technology, Online Stock Trading, Comprehensive Platform Service segments. Its platform service through use of smartphones device as a service and pre-loaded platform product; Nwassa platform, a digital agriculture ecosystem that empowers rural farmers and agri-businesses; and insurance platform, an online automobile insurance after-market service to connect automobile insurance customers with auto repair shops and auto wash stores nationwide, as well as provide customers auto membership services, including online gas card recharge, online shopping, insurance claim settlements, roadside assistance, car wash appointment and maintenance and promotion coupons, insurance loyalty points, and other related supporting services for insurance members. The company also offers TingoPay, a B2C and B2B fintech platform and super-app that offers payment services, an e-wallet, foreign exchange, and merchant services; Tingo Foods, a food processing business that processes raw foods into finished products such as rice, pasta, and noodles; and Tingo DMCC, a commodity trading platform and agricultural commodities export business. In addition, it provides Magpie Invest, a proprietary technology investment trading platform offers margin financing services, as well as offers smart phone leasing, an agri-marketplace, airtime top ups, utility payment services, bill-pay and e-wallet, insurance products, and access to finance and lending services. The company was formerly known as MICT, Inc. and changed its name to Tingo Group, Inc. in February 2023. Tingo Group, Inc. is based in Montvale, New Jersey.

About Beyond Meat

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Meat, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools. The company was formerly known as Savage River, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Meat, Inc. in September 2018. Beyond Meat, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Tingo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.