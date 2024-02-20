TKO Group (TKO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

TKO Group (NYSE:TKOGet Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TKO Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TKO opened at $85.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 66.38 and a beta of 1.07. TKO Group has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $106.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TKO Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TKO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TKO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on TKO Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

