TKO Group (TKO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
TKO Group Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of TKO opened at $85.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 66.38 and a beta of 1.07. TKO Group has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $106.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TKO Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TKO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About TKO Group
TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.
