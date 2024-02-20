Toast, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share (NYSE:TOST)

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Toast in a research report issued on Friday, February 16th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Toast’s current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Toast’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

TOST has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Toast from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Toast Price Performance

Shares of TOST opened at $22.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -43.96 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.24. Toast has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $886,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,342.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $6,671,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $886,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,342.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 707,513 shares of company stock valued at $12,292,808. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Toast by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Toast by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toast by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Toast by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Toast by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

