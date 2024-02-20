TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) versus Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Head to Head Review

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) and Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TOMI Environmental Solutions and Questor Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOMI Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Questor Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

4.4% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Questor Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and Questor Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOMI Environmental Solutions $8.34 million 1.98 -$2.88 million ($0.15) -5.53 Questor Technology N/A N/A N/A $0.14 0.42

Questor Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TOMI Environmental Solutions. TOMI Environmental Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Questor Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and Questor Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOMI Environmental Solutions -33.37% -27.59% -21.05% Questor Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Questor Technology beats TOMI Environmental Solutions on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc., a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility. The company also offers SteraMist Select Surface Unit; Stainless Steel 90-Degree Applicator; iHP Plasma Decontamination Chamber; SteraMist Custom Engineered System; and iHP Corporate Service Decontamination, which provides full room, equipment, facility, and emergency disinfection and decontamination services. It also manufactures, sells, services, and licenses SteraMist Binary Ionization Technology, a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog. The company's products and services are used in hospitals and medical facilities, bio-safety labs, pharmaceutical facilities, meat and produce processing facilities, universities and research facilities, vivarium labs, and other service industries including cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, military barracks, police and fire departments, prisons, and athletic facilities; and single-family homes and multi-unit residences. TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc., an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat. The company was formerly known as Interglobe Gas Technology Inc. and changed its name to Questor Technology Inc. in September 1995. Questor Technology Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

