Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Receives C$79.04 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$79.04.

TOU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. CIBC reduced their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$82.50 to C$72.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

TSE TOU opened at C$57.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$58.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$65.09. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$52.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$63.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$157,624.00. In related news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$59.56 per share, with a total value of C$47,648.00. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$63.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$157,624.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 15,980 shares of company stock worth $917,172. Company insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

