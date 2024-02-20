Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share.

TPH opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53. Tri Pointe Homes has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

