Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Down 3.3 %

TPH stock opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.80. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $36.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 42.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Further Reading

