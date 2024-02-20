Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share.
Tri Pointe Homes Trading Down 3.3 %
TPH stock opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.80. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $36.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 42.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on TPH
About Tri Pointe Homes
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tri Pointe Homes
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- These 5 stocks have unique competitive edge and room to run
Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.