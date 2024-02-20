Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,868 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRMB. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Trimble by 798.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Trimble by 73.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Trimble in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 42.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In other news, Director Mark S. Peek acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,799,973.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark S. Peek acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,799,973.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,925,723.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,264 shares of company stock valued at $465,698. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $60.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.41.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

