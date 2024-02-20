Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,381,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 116,475 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.78% of Truist Financial worth $297,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 116,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 6.3% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,544,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,189,000 after buying an additional 91,579 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 18.5% in the third quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 131,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 20,490 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 15.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 226,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after buying an additional 31,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 36.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 679,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,626,000 after buying an additional 181,828 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial stock opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.28.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

