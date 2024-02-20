Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,364 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,037 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 54,076.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,921.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Down 1.7 %

TKC stock opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $5.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.98.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

