Udemy, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Udemy in a report released on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Udemy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Udemy’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Get Udemy alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Udemy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Udemy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of UDMY stock opened at $11.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 2.32. Udemy has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $16.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Udemy by 1,498.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 316,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 297,110 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new stake in Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,928,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Udemy by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 12,207 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 395.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 107,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth $1,915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Udemy

In other news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 352,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,259.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Hirschman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 217,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,515. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $55,160.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 352,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,259.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,538. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Udemy

(Get Free Report)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.