UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Announces Earnings Results

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $118.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.49. UFP Industries has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $128.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the third quarter worth $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the first quarter worth $62,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 21.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the third quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

UFPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

