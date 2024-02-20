United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 87.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 470,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 219,500 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at $537,000. Virtus Family Office LLC lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 17.3% in the third quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC now owns 430,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 63,567 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 2.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 73,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 16.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 889,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 125,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 16.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,788,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,625,000 after purchasing an additional 253,226 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UMC opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.23. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.90 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

