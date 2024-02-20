United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) versus Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Head to Head Review

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) and United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Southern California Bancorp and United Security Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern California Bancorp 24.41% 11.10% 1.30% United Security Bancshares 30.02% 17.28% 1.55%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.0% of Southern California Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.9% of Southern California Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern California Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Southern California Bancorp and United Security Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Southern California Bancorp and United Security Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern California Bancorp $97.52 million 2.82 $16.11 million N/A N/A United Security Bancshares $65.95 million 1.92 $19.80 million $1.16 6.38

United Security Bancshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Southern California Bancorp.

Summary

Southern California Bancorp beats United Security Bancshares on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern California Bancorp

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides home equity lines of credit, business loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate and construction loans, small business administration loans, letters of credit, and personal and business credit cards. In addition, the company provides cash vault, sweep accounts, and remote deposit capture services; online and mobile banking services; courier service; lockbox services; and merchant services. It operates branches in San Diego, Orange, Ventura, Los Angeles, and Riverside counties, as well as the Inland Empire. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. It also provides real estate mortgage, commercial and industrial, real estate construction and development, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural, installment, and student loans. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, payroll direct deposit, cashier's check, cash management, money order, and foreign draft services, as well as automated and interactive teller machines; and person-to-person and bank-to-bank transfers for consumer customers. United Security Bancshares was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, California.

