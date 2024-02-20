Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.88.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on U. Wedbush cut their price objective on Unity Software from $55.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Unity Software from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of U. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,128,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,382,000 after purchasing an additional 308,410 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,189,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,440,000 after acquiring an additional 712,579 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $379,180,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,131,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,058 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,539,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.
NYSE U opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 2.52. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $50.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.14.
Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.
