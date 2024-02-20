Upbound Group (UPBD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Upbound Group to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UPBD opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. Upbound Group has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $36.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 230.80 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a positive change from Upbound Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,057.22%.

Separately, Stephens raised Upbound Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 912 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $30,041.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,922.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Upbound Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Upbound Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Upbound Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 436,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,833,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Upbound Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

