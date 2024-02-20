Urban Outfitters (URBN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Urban Outfitters to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Urban Outfitters to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Urban Outfitters Stock Performance
Shares of URBN opened at $42.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.66. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $43.41. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.52.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 5.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,767 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 175.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,270 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 28.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 117.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Urban Outfitters Company Profile
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.
