Valaris (VAL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Valaris Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VAL opened at $64.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 83.16 and a beta of 1.13. Valaris has a 1 year low of $54.13 and a 1 year high of $78.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Valaris from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valaris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valaris

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 546,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,421,000 after acquiring an additional 24,288 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 1st quarter worth about $2,086,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 1st quarter worth about $6,315,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,989,000 after acquiring an additional 47,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

