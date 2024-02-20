Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Stake Increased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.05% of Varex Imaging worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Varex Imaging by 20.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Varex Imaging by 219.4% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 152,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 104,831 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging during the third quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Varex Imaging by 83.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of VREX opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $695.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.33.

Insider Activity

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 6,174 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $121,751.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Varex Imaging from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Varex Imaging from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

