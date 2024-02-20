Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Receives $35.43 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.43.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VECO shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VECO
Insider Transactions at Veeco Instruments
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 315.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 29,035 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 48.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.
Veeco Instruments Price Performance
NASDAQ VECO opened at $35.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.02. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $36.35.
About Veeco Instruments
Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Veeco Instruments
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.