Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Receives $35.43 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VECO shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Insider Transactions at Veeco Instruments

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Veeco Instruments news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $435,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $902,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,152 shares in the company, valued at $15,039,570.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $435,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,900. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 315.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 29,035 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 48.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ VECO opened at $35.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.02. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $36.35.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

