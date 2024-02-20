Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Position Raised by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,048,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,228 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.72% of Verisk Analytics worth $247,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,966,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,030,318.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,924 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $244.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.74 and a 12 month high of $251.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.82. The stock has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 71.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

