VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,677,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,874 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.36% of VICI Properties worth $107,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VICI. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 77.7% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 87.4% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 50.0% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

VICI opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average of $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

