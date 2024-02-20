VICI Properties (VICI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE VICI opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.04.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.46%.

Institutional Trading of VICI Properties

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,467,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 62,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 537,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after acquiring an additional 31,843 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in VICI Properties by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,269,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,557 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

