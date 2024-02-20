Vishay Precision Group, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:VPG)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.96. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vishay Precision Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share.

VPG has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Vishay Precision Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE VPG opened at $34.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $470.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.25. Vishay Precision Group has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $45.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.58.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $89.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vishay Precision Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 270.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

