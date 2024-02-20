Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) Stock Price Up 10.1%

Shares of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GV – Get Free Report) shot up 10.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.20. 1,297,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 843% from the average session volume of 137,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Company Profile

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs.

